Number of horses seized in Cork is down significantly

THERE were 47 horses seized in Cork city and county last year — down from 263 in 2014.

That is according to the Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue.

He was responding to a parliamentary question put down by Fine Gael TD Colm Burke, who sought information on any plans to improve animal welfare legislation following recent incidents in Cork city.

One involved a horse being found dead on Blarney Road in Cork city in recent months.

Mr McConalogue said: “The Control of Horses Act 1996 provides powers to local authorities enabling them to control stray and wandering horses in their areas.

“Enforcement of the Act is a matter for each Local Authority, and they have powers under the act to appoint authorised officers within their area.”

He added: “Efforts to reduce the number of stray horses are paying off. 817 horses were seized nationally in 2020, down significantly from a peak of 4,923 in 2014.

“Figures provided by Cork City and County Councils for the same period show a reduction in horse seizures from 263 in 2014 to 47 in 2020.”

He said that the Control of Horses Act is currently under review to simplify and improve the legislation.

He continued: “Plans are advancing and consultation with Local Authority veterinary officers is ongoing. A broad stakeholder engagement process will follow to facilitate a cohesive national approach in considering and implementing the proposals.”

Deputy Burke said there have been a number of incidents of concern around horse welfare in Cork city in recent months.

He said it is important that facilities are available to place horses in secure environments in situations where they have had to be seized.