Childcare can be a man’s world, too: Ballyvolane man followed his calling into pre-school education

A MALE childcare worker is hoping to inspire other men to consider a career in the early-years sector. Gender imbalance in the industry remains an issue.

Ballyvolane native Mark Walsh is among the inspiring men being celebrated by the Echo to mark International Men’s Day today. He is one of two male staff members in Generation Education pre-school in Glounthaune.

The pre-school has become known for promoting gender diversity.

It also provides an after-school drop-off and collection service.

98.2% of the childcare industry in Ireland is made up of females. This is despite a slight rise of 1.5% in men working with children between 2017 and 2021.

Mark, who lives in Carrigtwohill, never anticipated that he would be an early-years practitioner. However, when he became redundant after 17 years as an electrical engineer, he decided it was time for a career change.

“I was doing maintenance on sites and I was also preparing proposals for the work, so it was across a wide spectrum,” Mark says.

“When I was made redundant, it was a case of taking stock and asking myself, ’Should I continue to do what I’m doing?’ This was the first, and probably the only, time in my life where I would be in a position, time-wise and money-wise, to pursue a career change and think about what I really wanted to do. My wife, Pamela, is a nurse, so she was very understanding and supportive.”

TALENT

Mark’s talent for connecting with children was obvious.

Sarah Horgan Mark Walsh, teacher at Generation Pre-school in Glounthaune. lPicture: Eddie O'Hare

“People always said I was able to easily make connections with children,” Mark says. “Whether I was with my family or just out and about, kids always seemed to bond with me.

“Most of my friends are in jobs like building and engineering, which are traditionally viewed as typically male roles. What I’m doing now came from a calling within me. Even if it didn’t work out, I wanted to make sure I gave it my best shot.”

Mark had to study for months.

“I decided to go for it, even though I never anticipated the level of work and detail that was involved.”

He hasn’t looked back since.

“I thought I might face more challenges in a female-dominated industry, but the women I have worked for have both looked out for and looked after me,” Mark says.

“When I’m going for training days, people do look surprised. Even the receptionist in the hotel where training was taking place once asked me if I was sure I was in the right place.

“There are a lot of days here when the others are talking about hair and make-up, which wouldn’t be my strongest point,” Mark says. “When this happens, I’ll always try to sway them towards sport, so that I’m able to contribute something to the conversation.”

ANOTHER MALE ADDITION

Mark and his colleagues were delighted to recently welcome another male addition to the team, Maidar.

“Now that there’s another male, I’m not so much of a novelty,” Mark says. “It’s great to have Maidar. He’s settled in really well and I finally have someone I can chat with when the girls are talking about fashion, make-up, and generally stuff that I know nothing about.”

While he believes sexism still exists, he is glad not to have experienced it in his own work.

“I would say that it’s still out there,” Mark says. “You are never going to change certain people’s minds. However, I always got a favourable response with regard to applications I sent out. There seems to be a steadier supply now, even though there’s still not a massive amount of males coming through the industry.”

The Cork man hopes that stereotypes in the childcare industry can be eradicated.

“It’s something I think about when I’m doing the school collections,” Mark says. “You see male teachers everywhere. I don’t see any difference between seeing men in primary schools and seeing them in pre-schools, but it is still viewed in a different way.”

Mark has been delighted to introduce the children to the two other loves of his life: Sport and gardening.

“I love sport and gardening and I’ve really been able to bring those two passions into my everyday work,” Mark says.

“Sometimes, parents will approach me on a Monday and ask why their children have spent the whole weekend talking about Manchester United.

“Some of the Liverpool parents wouldn’t be impressed, but it’s all in good spirit and fun.”