Thu, 18 Nov, 2021 - 07:00

Judge congratulated as she is formally appointed to Cork Circuit Court

Father of the Cork Bar, Donal McCarthy, formally welcomed Judge Boyle to a position which she has already held for some time and said that if she continued to preside as she has done already then she would be a fine judge.

JUDGE Helen Boyle was congratulated on her formal appointment to Cork Circuit Court and she responded by saying she was following in the footsteps of giants.

Judge Boyle said that when she started practising as a barrister the two judges in Cork Circuit Court were the late A.G. Murphy and the late Patrick J. Moran. 

“I remember both as fair and decent judges who were wise in the law and indeed wise in human nature. I am a little daunted but also hopeful that I can follow in their footsteps.” 

Judge Boyle also remembered the late Judge John Clifford, and retired judges of Cork Circuit Court including Judge Carroll Moran (who became a High Court judge), Judge David Riordan, and most recently retired, Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin.

Judge Boyle said Judge Ó Donnabháin made his retirement by avoiding all speeches but she wanted to say that he had been nothing but helpful to her and she wished him long life and happiness in his retirement. 

She also wished another judge well in his retirement – Mr Justice Kevin Cross who is to retire from the High Court today.

Judge Boyle concluded, “I hope we will have a workplace that is collaborative and carry on the traditions of the Cork and Munster Bar which – I might be a bit biased – is the finest in Ireland.”

