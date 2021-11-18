Hometown Heroes: Cork's Bernadette Daly says she believes 'we will always be stronger together’

BERNADETTE Daly underwent open heart surgery 15 years ago because of a leaky valve and said that she never wanted her ‘dodgy ticker’ to hold her back from enjoying life.

Living in Glanmire with her husband John and two girls, Sophie, 17 and Ciara, 15, Ber is all about making the most of what she has.

“I’ve been involved with Blackpool Youth Club since the age of 12, firstly as a member, then at 16 I became a leader on a voluntary basis and I’m still there today. It’s definitely in my blood.”

Ber said she loved going to Blackpool Youth Club, which has been running for the past 50 years, as a child.

Taking over the role of chairperson in 2016, Ber enjoys her role in the local Blackpool community offering kids a chance to experience and enjoy activities and experiences they would otherwise go without.

“Over the years I’ve seen many great young people pass through our doors and still today I would see their kids coming to the club on a regular basis.”

The club caters for children aged from 8 to 18 and provides equipment and space for games such as basketball and soccer as well as arts and crafts.

“Our club is run every Monday and Wednesday from 7pm to 9pm and it doesn’t stop there. We go on weekends away, day trips, help out in the church doing the stations of the cross and doing the Christmas mass.”

Connection with community

Blackpool Youth Club has a strong connection with the local community completing Foróige citizenship projects with various elements of the society, including engaging with older people, through the church and exploring mental health awareness.

Chairperson of the Blackpool Youth Club, Bernadette Daly.

Ber said she gains a lot from volunteering and said she gets great satisfaction from having an impact on the lives of others and helping to guide young people through difficult times.

“I feel there is a lot I can give and sometimes change people’s lives,” she said.

The club is based at the Blackpool Community Centre and pre-pandemic had more than 70 children coming to its bi-weekly activities, but since the pandemic, the club has to restrict numbers and is confined to pods.

“This pandemic has had a major effect on volunteers as it has stopped us in our tracks especially with young people.”

Ber said her phone rings all day, every day with people looking to come to the youth club and she hates to turn people away.

During the lockdowns, when the youth club was closed, Ber said she volunteered with the local church in Blackpool.

“Although the club had been closed I still found time to volunteer in the church as a Covid steward giving back to the community making mass a safe place for people to be.”

'Everyone needs somebody in time'

Despite staying busy, Ber was delighted to see the club reopen and to see young people coming back to organised group activities.

“At least young people are getting the guidance and have a safe place to go outside of their home.”

In all her years as a volunteer, Ber said the one thing that rings true time and time again is the valuable lesson that everyone needs somebody in time.

“I think teens have been badly affected by Covid, they had nowhere to go and nothing to do, it definitely had an effect.”

In terms of volunteering under current health restrictions, Ber said it is definitely an additional headache having to be extremely organised and prepared for the bi-weekly meet ups, but said she understands the need for the guidelines and they were for a good reason.

“It is an extra headache, we have to be very careful, but its great to be open again, keeping kids busy, engaged, out of trouble and socialising. That is the benefit of the club, we are stronger together.”