Inquest into death of three brothers in Mitchelstown hears evidence into cause of death of men

TWO brothers found dead at a farm in Mitchelstown earlier this year died from multiple blows to their heads from an axe and their other brother drowned in a nearby river.

That is according to pathologist Dr Margaret Bolster, who was giving evidence at the inquest into their deaths at Mallow courthouse this morning.

The brothers – Johnny, Willie and Paddy Hennessy – died after an incident at Upper Curraghgorm on February 25.

66-year-old Willie and 60-year-old Paddy were killed at Johnny’s home in Curraghgorm before Johnny later took his own life.

59-year-old Johnny was found dead in the River Funshion on Friday, February 26.

Dr Bolster said both Paddy and Willie would have been unconscious quickly as a result of the severity of their injuries.

Both brothers were identified by dental records.

Brothers Willie and Paddy Hennessy from Curraghgorm, near Kildorrery pictured in 2009.

The court heard that the head of an axe recovered at the scene was covered in blood.

A statement by the men's brother-in-law, Ned O'Reilly, was read into evidence.

His wife Breda was the sister of the three Hennessy men.

Johnny had rang Breda at around 6pm on February 25 and told her of a row between the brothers.

Breda gave the phone to Ned, who recalled that Johnny was roaring and out of breath.

He said Johnny had said: "I am in trouble, I am in trouble, can you come over, can you come over?"

He said there had been a row and that his brothers had beaten him up.

Ned said he told Johnny he wouldn't call to him but said he contacted gardaí.

Garda Tracey Howard said she rang Johnny after receiving the call from Ned O'Reilly but Johnny assured her that the situation was now calm.

She said he even joked that "at their age, they should know better."

Johnny's body was found around 5km away from his home after a search resulted in the discovery of a car he had been driving close to Killacluig church, outside Mitchelstown.

The bodies of Paddy and Willie were found at the farmyard. Paddy’s daughter Elaine went there with her mother Stephanie after becoming concerned when he had not returned home and neither he or his brothers could be contacted by phone.

A search for Johnny was mounted, leading to the discovery of his car at Killacluig.

A file was forwarded to the DPP, as is required even where the suspect in the case is no longer alive.

The inquest is continuing.