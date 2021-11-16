'Urgent action must be taken' to make use of vacant housing in Cork, protest hears 

The levels of vacancy and turn-around time for local authority housing in Cork city has been criticised at a protest held yesterday in Goldsmith’s Avenue, Rathmore.

The protest venue was chosen due to its proximity to Roches Buildings and Suttons Buildings, where there are currently a number of vacant local authority homes. Solidarity TD Mick Barry was joined by members of the public, including residents from the area.

Mick Barry TD with residents of Suttons Buildings and Roches Buildings. Picture Dan Linehan

The TD for Cork North Central said Cork City Council needs to take immediate action to get more houses in use.

“A 63-week average turnaround time in Cork city is completely unacceptable at any time, let alone in the middle of the biggest housing crisis in the history of the state,” he told The Echo.

“We want the Cork City Council to take urgent action on the issue of vacant council properties in the city.”

“The majority of homes that are vacant need a small bit of work done to them or a reasonable amount of work but this is not an impossible job,” Mr Barry said. “For both local authorities, the average turnaround time for a house is more than a year. In the middle of the greatest housing crisis in the history of the State that is unacceptable.”

The protest comes after a daft.ie report showed there were only 236 homes available to rent in Munster at the end of September. “City Council has more than that number of houses under its ownership and vacant in the city alone,” Mr Barry said. “Urgent action must be taken to open up these houses now.”