Tue, 16 Nov, 2021 - 07:00

'Urgent action must be taken' to make use of vacant housing in Cork, protest hears 

“A 63-week average turnaround time in Cork city is completely unacceptable at any time, let alone in the middle of the biggest housing crisis in the history of the state.”
'Urgent action must be taken' to make use of vacant housing in Cork, protest hears 

John Cooney and Billy Crowley who joined Mick Barry TD and residents of Suttons Buildings and Roches Buildings at a protest at the grotto Goldsmith's Avenue to highlight the issue of vacant local authority houses in the area. Picture: Dan Linehan

John Bohane

The levels of vacancy and turn-around time for local authority housing in Cork city has been criticised at a protest held yesterday in Goldsmith’s Avenue, Rathmore.

The protest venue was chosen due to its proximity to Roches Buildings and Suttons Buildings, where there are currently a number of vacant local authority homes. Solidarity TD Mick Barry was joined by members of the public, including residents from the area.

Mick Barry TD with residents of Suttons Buildings and Roches Buildings. Picture Dan Linehan
Mick Barry TD with residents of Suttons Buildings and Roches Buildings. Picture Dan Linehan

The TD for Cork North Central said Cork City Council needs to take immediate action to get more houses in use.

“A 63-week average turnaround time in Cork city is completely unacceptable at any time, let alone in the middle of the biggest housing crisis in the history of the state,” he told The Echo.

“We want the Cork City Council to take urgent action on the issue of vacant council properties in the city.”

“The majority of homes that are vacant need a small bit of work done to them or a reasonable amount of work but this is not an impossible job,” Mr Barry said. “For both local authorities, the average turnaround time for a house is more than a year. In the middle of the greatest housing crisis in the history of the State that is unacceptable.”

The protest comes after a daft.ie report showed there were only 236 homes available to rent in Munster at the end of September. “City Council has more than that number of houses under its ownership and vacant in the city alone,” Mr Barry said. “Urgent action must be taken to open up these houses now.”

More in this section

Irish Water advises of possible water outages in Cork city today Irish Water advises of possible water outages in Cork city today
Cork city councillors agree €240m budget for 2022 Cork city councillors agree €240m budget for 2022
Law and justice concept No increase in sentence for Cork man who asked teenage girl with Down’s syndrome for pictures of her breasts
housing crisishomelessness
Flight evaluations take place at Cork Airport ahead of planned reopening

Flight evaluations take place at Cork Airport ahead of planned reopening

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 
How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more