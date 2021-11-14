Sun, 14 Nov, 2021 - 15:06

Kinsale artists exhibit their work in Clonakilty

Christopher O'Sullivan TD launching the Kinsale Atlantic Artists latest exhibition in Clonakilty this week.

Martha Brennan

A COMMUNITY group of artists from Kinsale have launched their latest exhibition this week.

Kinsale Atlantic Artists are a group of “like-minded friends” who live locally and meet up weekly to paint together and share thoughts and ideas.

The group is made up of a mixture of painters, sculptors, and textile artists.

Their latest exhibition, titled ‘Serendipity’, was launched by West Cork TD Christopher O’Sullivan last Thursday.

Mr O’Sullivan said it was an honour to attend the launch and decribed their creations as “incredible”.

The exhibition, which contains a range of paintings, ceramics, and sculptures, will run until November 27 in Clonakilty Community Arts Centre.

According to the centre, “Kinsale Atlantic Artists are an exuberant mix of individuals who inspire and support each other”.

“Their work is varied and diverse, ranging from paintings in oils, watercolours and acrylics, to textiles which are printed, stitched and embellished."

The theme of the exhibition is varied and includes seaside depictions, landscapes, portraits, and work inspired by mythology and nature.

“Sometimes the work is visually straightforward and at other times it is abstracted, leaving the viewer space to make up their own minds.”

