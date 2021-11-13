'We're seeing more positives popping up everywhere': More than 6,000 Covid cases reported in Cork in 14 days

SERIOUS concerns have been voiced over a rise in the number of Covid-19 cases being reported, with 5,483 cases confirmed nationally yesterday.

The figure is one of the country’s highest-ever daily numbers of Covid-19 cases reported since the beginning of the pandemic.

As of 8am yesterday, 549 patients were hospitalised, 96 of them receiving treatment in intensive care.

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said that the figure is “another indication of the very significant increase in the incidence of disease in almost all age groups across the population”.

“As we look ahead to the weekend, we need to continue to make every effort we can to drive down incidence of disease and break the chains of transmission,” he said.

“Before you leave the house, think about the number of people you are going to meet, and the risk associated with the activities you have planned.

“The following simple measures can reduce this risk: Keep your contacts low and avoid crowds; wear a mask correctly; meet outside if possible; avoid poorly ventilated indoor spaces; and practice good hand and respiratory hygiene,” he said.

Increase in referrals locally

Cork GP John Sheehan, of Blackpool Bridge Surgery, said there has been a significant increase in the number of patients being referred for Covid-19 testing locally.

Latest figures show 6,059 cases of the virus were reported in Cork in the 14 days to November 11, with 3,330 of these cases reported in the most recent seven days alone.

Dr. John Sheehan. Picture Dan Linehan

Speaking to The Echo, Dr Sheehan said practices are busy.

"We’re seeing more people ringing, we’re seeing more referrals, we’re seeing more positives popping up everywhere.”

He said that he has not had to refer any of his patients to hospital which he said is “a good thing”.

“The numbers in the hospital, although they’re going up a little bit, they’re not that huge spike that there was in January so although certainly the system is under pressure, you can see the benefits of the vaccine, you really can.

“Nearly a third of ICU beds are occupied by Covid patients who need to be there so there’s no doubt that puts a strain on the system and on everything so the sooner we get the booster vaccines out, the better,” he said.

CMO Dr Holohan also reminded people of the importance of vaccines, saying: “Vaccines remain extraordinarily effective against severe disease, and the vast majority of people with Covid-19 are experiencing mild symptoms.

“However, the outcome for any one individual who is diagnosed with Covid-19 is uncertain and it remains vital that we all continue to adhere to the public health advice in order to protect ourselves and our families.”

Rise in RSV cases in children in Cork

Dr Sheehan said that while Covid is very much prevalent, that the difficulty is that there are “loads of other infections around at the moment, particularly with children”.

"We’re taking calls and seeing a lot of sick children, both in the practice and in SouthDoc.

“I was on a meeting today and the level of respiratory syncytial virus which is one of the common infectious and causes in children- runny nose and coughing and they can get quite sick with it, that’s 10 times higher than it was two years ago so there’s been a huge spike in infections in children and that’s also causing a challenge,” he said.

Dr. Tony Holohan Chief Medical Officer Department of Health. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins Photos Dublin

He said he will be working at SouthDoc today (Saturday) and that he knows it will primarily be children he will be seeing due to the number of children who are sick.

“The one silver lining is that we’re not seeing a lot of elderly sick with Covid. So that has been good. The nursing homes, the elderly, the over 80s, the over 70s, and most of them are getting their boosters now,” he said.

On Friday, Dr Holohan reminded people who experience symptoms of Covid-19 to assume they have this virus, self-isolate immediately and arrange a test.

Where are cases being reported in Cork?

Meanwhile, figures from the Covid-19 Data Hub show that ten local electoral areas (LEAs) in Cork are reporting 14-day Covid-19 incidence rates above the national average rate of 924.1 per 100,000.

The figures relate to the 14 day period to Monday, November 8.

The Mallow LEA recorded the highest 14-day incidence rate of the virus in Cork at 1320.4 per 100,000 population, with 385 cases reported there in the 14 day period.

The Kanturk LEA recorded 319 cases and had an incidence rate of 1279.3 per 100,00 of the population.

The Cork City South Central LEA reported 462 cases in the latest two-week period and a 14-day incidence rate of 1194.8 while the Cork City North West LEA recorded 468 recorded and an incidence rate of 1164.6.

The Cobh LEA meanwhile recorded 392 cases and had a 14-day incidence rate of 1149.

The Cork City North East LEA had a 14-day incidence rate of 1173.8, recording 495 cases while the Cork City South West LEA recorded an incidence rate of 1011.7 per 100,000 people with 476 cases.

The Fermoy LEA recorded a 14-day incidence rate of 1115.2 per 100,000 of the population and 406 cases while the Macroom LEA reported 384 cases and an incidence rate of 1042.2.

Finally, the Cork City South East LEA recorded 407 cases and an incidence rate of 951.3.

The Midleton LEA, which includes Youghal, recorded an incidence rate of 864.9 which is below the the national average. 393 cases were recorded there in the 14 day period.

The Carrigaline LEA had a 14-day incidence rate of 830.9 with 292 cases.

In West Cork, 159 cases were reported in the Bantry-West Cork LEA where the 14-day incidence rate was 709.1 while 200 cases were recorded in the Skibbereen-West Cork LEA where the incidence was 660.5.

The Bandon-Kinsale LEA recorded the lowest 14-day incidence rate of the virus in Cork at 622.5 with 232 cases reported there in the two week period.