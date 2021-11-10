Wed, 10 Nov, 2021 - 15:46

Cork among counties with highest Covid-19 incidence rate

Leitrim, Waterford, Carlow, Louth, Laois, Longford, Westmeath, Donegal, Cork, and Kerry all have a 14-day-incidence of more than 1,000 per 100,000 cases
Cork among counties with highest Covid-19 incidence rate

Dr. Ronan Glynn said the rising incidence rate was concerning. Picture: Gareth Chaney/Collins Photos.

Martha Brennan

CORK currently has one of the highest 14-day incidence rates of Covid-19 in the country, with over 5,346 cases confirmed in the county in the past two weeks.

The latest figures were revealed by deputy chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn at this afternoon’s public health briefing.

“Leitrim, Waterford, Carlow, Louth, Laois, Longford, Westmeath, Donegal, Cork, and Kerry, all have a 14-day-incidence of more than 1,000 per 100,000 cases,” Dr Glynn said.

As of 8am today, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre had been notified of 2,975 confirmed cases of the virus nationwide, with 551 people in hospital and 89 of those patients being treated in ICU.

Dr Glynn said the rising figures were “concerning”.

Last week, the electoral area in Cork with the highest 14-day incidence rate was Kanturk. The Bandon-Kinsale electoral area reported the lowest incidence rate in the county.

In total, over 43,600 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Cork since March 2020, making it the second most affected area behind Dublin.

Dr Tony Holohan has called on people to halve their social contacts this week. Picture: Gareth Chaney/Collins Photos.
Dr Tony Holohan has called on people to halve their social contacts this week. Picture: Gareth Chaney/Collins Photos.

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan wished to remind the public that even though keeping guard is tiresome, the virus was circulating at “too high a level”.

He called on people to reduce their social contacts this week by half.

“A pandemic can be a long and exhausting experience and I am aware that we are all tired of this virus but the reality is that the virus is here,” he said.

“The virus moves when we are in close contact with a Covid positive person. This person could be a family member, a friend, a colleague or a stranger. It could be someone with no symptoms who is fully vaccinated.

"The action needed now is for all of us to reduce our social contacts and give the virus less opportunity to spread.

“Reduce the people you intend to meet this week by half. If we all do this collectively, we can suppress current levels of infection.”

Read More

Two men sentenced at Cork court for their part in conspiracy to launder money fraudulently claimed through PUP payments

More in this section

Two men sentenced at Cork court for their part in conspiracy to launder money fraudulently claimed through PUP payments Two men sentenced at Cork court for their part in conspiracy to launder money fraudulently claimed through PUP payments
West Cork bookshop named among regional winners of ‘An Post Bookshop of the Year 2021’ West Cork bookshop named among regional winners of ‘An Post Bookshop of the Year 2021’
Gavel, scales of justice and law books Man accused of sexually assaulting woman in Douglas to see consultant psychiatrist
#covid-19place: kanturkplace: bandonplace: kinsaleperson: dr tony holohanperson: dr ronan glynn
City council to request funding from OPW to carry out stabilisation works to Vernon Mount House

City council to request funding from OPW to carry out stabilisation works to Vernon Mount House

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 
How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more