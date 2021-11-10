Appeals lodged over proposed large-scale housing plan on Cork's northside

ISSUES with a proposed entrance to a potential new large-scale housing development in Cork city is one of the reasons appeals have been lodged with An Bord Pleanála.

Conditional permission was granted to O’Leary and O’Sullivan Developments Ltd by Cork City Council for a 96 residential unit development at Dublin Pike and Ballyhooly Road, Ballincrokig, Cork. In their application to Cork City Council’s planning department, the developers stated that the proposed development “will consist of phase 1 of the Ballincrokig Masterplan which will involve the construction of 96 residential units”.

These units would consist of 14 four-bed semi-detached dwellings, 52 three-bed semi-detached dwellings, six three-bed townhouses, six two-bed townhouses, seven two-bed apartments, seven two-bed duplex apartments, two one-bed apartments and two one-bed duplex apartments as well as a crèche.

Appeals

Permanent access to the site was proposed to be from the L2980 (Dublin Pike) Road through the Coppenger Fields development immediately adjacent to the west. However, one appellant said the entrance is “not suitable to accommodate such a development”.

He highlighted noise pollution and safety issues, especially for children, as some of the reasons he was appealing the grant of permission.

The other appellant highlighted an overburdened water source, as well as weak electricity infrastructure in the area as two reasons the development should not proceed. He also points to an issue with vehicular access.

He also highlighted an issue with the height of the proposed development and said it was “hardly in keeping with the rural character of the area”. An Bord Pleanála will make a decision on whether the plans can proceed by March 4 next year.