Cork company expanding operations with 30 new positions

Cobh based firm Leading Edge Group is creating 30 new jobs over the next two years for its Lean business transformation consulting company and climate action subsidiary “Climeaction” with five of these jobs being recruited this month.

For 26 years Leading Edge Group has supported over 1,000 companies and institutions in Ireland and abroad, supporting savings and process improvements worth over €500m through its business transformation consultancy.

Climeaction was launched in May 2021 and has over 60 client companies ranging from Micro businesses right through to some of Ireland’s best-known brands. Climeaction was established to help companies of all sizes to reduce energy costs, take practical steps to reduce their environmental impacts and provide real solutions to their sustainability challenges, no matter how large or small the organisation.

Damien English TD, Minister of State for Employment, Jobs and Retail and Joe Aherne, CEO, Leading Edge Group ,The Time for Action is Now. Photography by Gerard McCarthy

Joe Aherne, who is the Founder and CEO of Leading Edge Group said “The establishment of “Climeaction” was complementary to our existing transformative consultancy business, and after 26 years of helping clients with continuous improvement initiatives, we are now combining these approaches with climate action toolkits to provide sustainable energy and decarbonisation solutions – an approach unique to the global market place.” The Group will be directly creating 30 jobs in the Cork region over the next two years to support their expansion into the European and North American markets, with high-value roles in engineering, technology and business development.

The wider economic benefits of this company scale-up will indirectly create a further 200 jobs in the region through a unique collaboration with service providers, energy technology partners and independent consultants.

Climate Action Solutions Lead at Climeaction Paul Murphy added: “As world leaders meet at COP26 in Glasgow to align on global policies on decarbonisation, there are small but significant steps being made on the ground by individuals and business to take action.

There is no easy solution to such a complex challenge, however with the right people working together and collaborative business models, we can transform how we do business so that we can take practical steps to reduce emissions in line with climate science – and reduce operating costs simultaneously. Climate Action and Lean, can and does make business sense”.