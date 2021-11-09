Cork man close to completing 365-day dip in the sea fundraiser

A Corkman is raising funds for two charities close to his heart after almost 365 consecutive days of going for a dip in the sea.

After his travels in Australia were cut short last year due to the pandemic, Mark Eaton returned home and decided to go for a dip one day as a means to deal with the unexpected situation he found himself in.

What started out as a dip in the sea has since turned into almost 365 consecutive days of getting into the water.

Mr Eaton said one week of swimming went by, before he hit 50 days in the year and thought he could hit 100, only to keep going and make it to where he is now, reaching almost a full year of daily swimming.

“Getting into the water helped me with my own mental health back then and each and every day since, absolutely loving it, the feeling after it, the people you meet and connect with, not just physical benefits but also mental health benefits from getting a swim in,” he said.

Mr Eaton is marking the occasion by fundraising for two charities that provide services to help those who need it most, promoting positive mental health, and helping those with suicidal distress.

The funds raised will go toward local charity Kinsale Youth Support Services (KYSS) and Pieta House.

“If you can support in any way possible I would appreciate your help and even come join me for a dip any of the days just reach out to me on social media,” he said.

He invited people to join him on November 26 when he will reach a full 365 days in the water and thanked everyone for their support and those he has met over the past year while swimming.

“I have been dipping here in Kinsale and the surrounding area - Sandycove Island and Garretstown Beach are my two most frequent spots to dip. Had a few up the country too while I was away but mostly Sandycove Island and Garretstown Beach.

“On the 365th dip on November 26 I might dip twice in the day at both of those locations,” he said.

Mr Eaton said that he will share times and exact location closer to the date via his Instagram @meaton_fitness.

Those who wish to donate can visit here.