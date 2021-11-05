Fri, 05 Nov, 2021 - 19:48

Man in critical condition following a serious assault in Cork city

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a serious assault that occurred in Cork city last night.

Shortly before 9pm on Thursday, November 4, gardaí and emergency services attended an incident at Lower Glanmire Road where a man in his mid-40s was discovered with an apparent head injury following reports of a disturbance.

He was removed by ambulance to Cork University Hospital where his condition is understood to be critical.

A man and woman, both aged in their late 20s, have since been arrested and are currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at the Bridewell and Gurranabraher Garda Stations.

A comprehensive forensic examination of the scene has now been completed and an incident room has been established at Mayfield Garda Station.

Investigating gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward. They are also appealing to anyone with camera footage to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mayfield Garda Station 021-4554510, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

