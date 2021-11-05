Fri, 05 Nov, 2021 - 13:44

Bird flu warning for Irish flock owners

In a statement, the Department of Agriculture, Food, and the Marine said Ireland is currently in the high-risk period for the introduction of HPAI into the country from migratory wild birds returning to overwinter from areas where HPAI is widespread.

Mary Corcoran

FLOCK owners are being urged to be on alert for any signs of disease in their flocks following a report of avian flu in a wild bird.

The Department of Agriculture, Food, and the Marine confirmed a highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) subtype H5N1 was identified in a peregrine falcon in Oranmore, Co Galway.

Wild birds act as main reservoirs of avian influenza viruses and highly pathogenic H5N1 has been confirmed in wild birds, poultry, and captive birds in Great Britain, Italy, Germany, the Netherlands, Estonia, Poland, and Denmark since mid-October.

“The department remains in close contact with industry stakeholders and reiterates that strict bio-security measures are necessary to prevent the introduction of avian influenza into poultry and captive bird flocks. Flock owners should remain vigilant for any signs of disease in their flocks and report any disease suspicion to their nearest Department Veterinary Office,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, it advised that the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has confirmed that although the HPAI H5N1 subtype can cause serious disease in poultry and other birds, human infection is extremely rare and no human infections with this virus have been reported in Europe this year.

Videos show work of Cork County Council's science staff

