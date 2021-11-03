Wed, 03 Nov, 2021 - 15:37

High Court approves PIA allowing Cork woman write off €4.2m of bank debt

At the High Court Mr Justice Mark Sanfey approved the PIA for 54-year-old Assumpta Gaffney, an accounts administrator with a construction firm, who is married with two dependent children.
High Court approves PIA allowing Cork woman write off €4.2m of bank debt

At the High Court Mr Justice Mark Sanfey approved the PIA for 54-year-old Assumpta Gaffney, an accounts administrator with a construction firm, who is married with two dependent children.

Ann O’Loughlin

A Personal Insolvency Arrangement has been approved by the High Court which allows a woman to write off about €4.2Million in debt owed to financial institutions.

At the High Court Mr Justice Mark Sanfey approved the PIA for 54-year-old Assumpta Gaffney, an accounts administrator with a construction firm, who is married with two dependent children.

Under the terms of the PIA Mrs Gaffney will retain her family home located at Mountain Lodge, Ballyleigh, Waterfall, Co Cork, for which she will continue to make mortgage repayments.

Under the terms of the PIA the mortgage on the property, worth an estimated €550,000 has been restructured.

Mrs Gaffney's creditors include ACC, AIB and Bank of Ireland. As part of the PIA, which is to be 12 months in duration a once off lump sum payment of €50,000 from a third party is be made to her creditors.

In addition she will also surrender two properties, located in Ballykisteen, Co Tipperary, which are to be sold to satisfy part of her debts.

The PIA was put together by Mrs Gaffney's Personal Insolvency Practioner, Judy Mooney of McCambridge Duffy, who was represented in the High Court by Keith Farry Bl.

The court heard that Mrs Gaffney got into financial difficulties after several businesses her husband, Mr John Gaffney, was involved in entered receivership, which he fully co-operated with.

She had sought the services of a PIP after AIB brought repressession proceedings in respect of her family home.

The court heard that the had taken a toll on Ms Gaffney and her family both financially and mentally.

Seeking the PIA's approval Mr Farry told the court the creditors would fare better under this arrangement compared to if Mrs Gaffney was to be adjudicated a bankrupt.

There were no objections to the PIA, which was approved by the judge. 

More in this section

Passage West residents join forces to raise funds for Marymount Passage West residents join forces to raise funds for Marymount
Ireland would be in significantly worse situation if it wasn't for Covid vaccine, says HSE official Ireland would be in significantly worse situation if it wasn't for Covid vaccine, says HSE official
Law and justice concept Man admits to burglary at Fermoy B&B
cork court#courtscourts
GoFundMe for Cork woman raises over €23k in 19 hours

GoFundMe for Cork woman raises over €23k in 19 hours

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 
How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more