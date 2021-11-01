Mon, 01 Nov, 2021 - 14:43

Are you registered to vote? Draft Register of Electors is now available to view online

Cork City Council and Cork County Council have moved to inform the public that The Draft Register of Electors for 2022-2023 is available to view now.

Amy Nolan

The Draft Register is on display until November 25 and can be viewed at your local council offices, Garda stations, libraries, post offices or online at www.checktheregister.ie

If you are 18 by February 15, 2022 you can apply to be included in the Final Register 2022-2023.

If you are not on the Draft Register for 2022-2023 or if you are on the Draft Register but your details are incorrect, you may claim to have a correction made by completing form RFA1 and sending it to your local authority by November 25, 2021.

The Final Register of Electors will come into force on February 15, 2022.

