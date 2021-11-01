Mon, 01 Nov, 2021 - 07:40

Fire crews battled blaze at derelict building in Cork for several hours overnight 

Crews from Ballyvolane, Ballincollig and headquarters attended a fire at a derelict building in Blarney. Image Cork City Fire Brigade twitter

Mary Corcoran

Fire crews dealt with several incidents in Cork on Halloween night. 

Crews from Ballyvolane, Ballincollig and headquarters attended a fire at a derelict building in Blarney. 

The members of the fire brigades battled the blaze for several hours. 

There were no injuries reported. 

Crews from around the city were also tasked with responding to a number of other callouts including attending at some bonfires.

Cork City Fire Brigade posted details of the callouts on social media and thanked the public for their support.

It followed a busy Saturday night for Cork City Fire Brigade who attended a number of call-outs including a house fire, road traffic collisions, road hazards, shed fire, rubbish fires, cardiac and ambulance assists.

Homes in number of areas of Cork city to be impacted by overnight water outage, says Irish Water

