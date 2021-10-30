Councillor claims information withheld on reasons behind proposed demolition of East Cork mental health facility

The issue was brought to Cork County Council by Green Party councillor Liam Quaide, who said the closure of the centre “could not be justified” and that questions he had raised with the HSE about the reasoning behind the proposed demolition had gone unanswered.
The residential and day centre has been serving East Cork for 33 years. An announcement was made in June that the centre would be closed due to building defects by October 31, with residents to be transferred to other locations. However, the closure has been pushed back to an unspecified date.
Mr Quaide said it has not been made clear why demolition of the centre is needed. He said that reports and FoI requests submitted by TD Neasa Hourigan had not been returned and that six of seven questions he submitted to the HSE went unanswered.
A spokesperson for Cork Kerry Community Healthcare told that “mental health services remain committed to responding to Freedom of Information requests, representations, and parliamentary questions received in relation to the Owenacurra Centre”.