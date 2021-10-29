Ballyphehane Togher CDP fundraising in memory of stalwart member

Ballyphehane Togher CDP is fundraising for UNICEF’s Get a Vaccine – Give a Vaccine campaign in memory of a much-loved member of the community Anne Kelly.

Ms Kelly passed away in May of this year and is sorely missed by communities in Ballyphehane, Togher and the wider community development sector across the city.

In honour of Ms Kelly and her long contribution to the CDP, the group are doing a final push for donations this November before making a presentation to UNICEF Ireland with the help of Ms Kelly’s adult children Stephen, Gillian, Lynda and Deborah lending support from Sydney.

Ms Kelly was involved in many landmark initiatives in the community and the city and has supported and sustained multiple positive interventions in community development.

Pictured with a picture of the late Anne Kelly are, Siobhan O'Dowd and Grainne O'Connell Walsh, both with BTCDP, during their UNICEF Get a Vaccine - Give a Vaccine campaign to celebrate Anne's memory, at the BTCDP, Ballyphehane, Cork. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

She was a founding member of the project almost 30 years ago and served as director in various officer roles and more recently as chair.

She was also a founder member of Togher Family Centre, volunteer and director and served as a community representative on Cork City Partnership.

Anne Kelly at the Summer party for Ballyphehane and Togher CDP which marked their 25th anniversary celebrations at the Community Resource Centre & Creche in July 2018. Photo: Gerard McCarthy.

A spokesperson for Ballyphehane Togher CDP said: “Anne’s warmth, enthusiasm and experience contributed to a wide variety of initiatives in the community and across the city. We are all grateful to have known and worked with Anne and to her family who shared her with us so generously.

We’ve lots of lovely memories of Anne Kelly, we’re sure all of you do too, especially her family and those who loved her longest and best.

"But we’re sure that one memory that’s common to us all is of how much Anne gave - to her family, friends and community and how warmly and generously she gave.

“Anne spent a lifetime volunteering in community development and believed passionately in supporting those most disadvantaged, helping UNICEF to support the most vulnerable families, health workers and children on this planet honours her legacy of giving generously.

Pictured with a picture of her late mother Anne Kelly, is Deborah ( Kelly) White, Anne’s youngest daughter who is based in Sydney, during their UNICEF Get a Vaccine - Give a Vaccine campaign. Picture: Supplied.

"So in her memory and with the support of Anne’s family, we’d like to ask you to give too.”

Donations can be made at the CDP Resource Centre in Ballyphehane (T12TH68) or to any of the Ballyphehane Togher CDP staff team or through the Go Fund Me link set up by Anne’s family at https://gofund.me/b453411d.