'We have made great strides': Cork medic highlights patient success story on World Stroke Day 

The clinical lead for stroke services at Cork University Hospital (CUH) has hailed advances in care as he described the story of a patient's recovery after suffering a stroke.

On World Stroke Day, Dr Liam Healy also highlighted the supports available for patients, including a new stroke unit in Cork city.

“Good stroke care involves rapid early assessment in hospital, access to emergency thrombectomy & thrombolysis where indicated, access to properly staffed, multi-disciplinary stroke unit care and rehabilitation via stroke early supported discharge teams when appropriate," he said on Twitter.

“Stroke will always, sadly, result in some people having significant disability or dying from their illness.

"We are working hard to ensure that the processes are in place to give every patient the best chance of the best care that they and their families deserve."

Two months ago, the patient named Chris was found in her home by her neighbour after suffering a stroke, Dr Healy explained in a Twitter thread.

This is Chris today at home, two months after her stroke. She is living independently and can do all of the things she could do previously - walk, talk, chat, cook, laugh and cry. She is slowly but surely getting back to her old self. pic.twitter.com/MC4fFdt4pn — Dr. Liam Healy (@drliamhealy) October 28, 2021

Chris was taken to CUH where she was met by the emergency medicine and stroke teams.

Advanced brain imaging confirmed one of the main arteries bringing blood to Chris’s brain, the left middle cerebral artery, was blocked by a blood clot. It was not clear when the stroke happened but special perfusion imaging showed some of the damage could still be reversible.

Surgery followed by care in the Stroke Unit

Dr Healy said that Chris underwent an emergency thrombectomy, the removal of the blood clot by the neuro-interventional team, and was brought to a bed in the Hyperacute Stroke Bay on the Stroke Unit.

Cardiac monitoring revealed that she had an irregular heart rhythm called atrial fibrillation which caused the stroke. She was assessed by physiotherapists, occupational therapists, speech and language therapists and a dietician and was cared for by specialist stroke nurses.

Over the following days, she gradually began to recover with her language, swallowing, and walking improving.

Rehab in the home

After two weeks of intense rehab on the stroke unit, the stroke team organised her discharge and her ongoing rehab at home with a specialist early supported discharge team.

Over the coming weeks, she continued to rehabilitate at home, away from the hospital, surrounded by family Chris is now living independently at home two months after her stroke and can do all of the things she could do previously - walk, talk, chat, cook, laugh and cry.

An enormous thank you to Chris and her family for giving us permission to tell her story. Any symptoms of a stroke (face weakness, arm weakness on one side, acute speech problems) should prompt a 999 call to get to hospital as quickly as possible. pic.twitter.com/asrPDFc8bA — Dr. Liam Healy (@drliamhealy) October 28, 2021

Dr Healy said that “great strides in acute stroke care” have been made in Ireland, where stroke is the third biggest killer and the leading cause of acquired disability.

He said that thrombectomy centres in CUH and Beaumont and the dedication of their neuro-interventional teams, as well as the continued development of stroke early supported discharge teams are to thank for such strides in the care of stroke patients.

Chris will be followed up at Cork Stroke Support Group’s new centre in Blackrock, which has opened its doors today.