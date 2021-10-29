Fri, 29 Oct, 2021 - 11:03

'We have made great strides': Cork medic highlights patient success story on World Stroke Day 

Her ongoing rehab at home was helped by specialist early supported discharge team. 
'We have made great strides': Cork medic highlights patient success story on World Stroke Day 

The patient urgently taken to CUH where she was met by the emergency medicine and stroke teams.

Breda Graham

The clinical lead for stroke services at Cork University Hospital (CUH) has hailed advances in care as he described the story of a patient's recovery after suffering a stroke. 

On World Stroke Day, Dr Liam Healy also highlighted the supports available for patients, including a new stroke unit in Cork city.

“Good stroke care involves rapid early assessment in hospital, access to emergency thrombectomy & thrombolysis where indicated, access to properly staffed, multi-disciplinary stroke unit care and rehabilitation via stroke early supported discharge teams when appropriate," he said on Twitter.  

 “Stroke will always, sadly, result in some people having significant disability or dying from their illness. 

"We are working hard to ensure that the processes are in place to give every patient the best chance of the best care that they and their families deserve."

Two months ago, the patient named Chris was found in her home by her neighbour after suffering a stroke, Dr Healy explained in a Twitter thread. 

Chris was taken to CUH where she was met by the emergency medicine and stroke teams.

Advanced brain imaging confirmed one of the main arteries bringing blood to Chris’s brain, the left middle cerebral artery, was blocked by a blood clot. It was not clear when the stroke happened but special perfusion imaging showed some of the damage could still be reversible.

Surgery followed by care in the Stroke Unit 

Dr Healy said that Chris underwent an emergency thrombectomy, the removal of the blood clot by the neuro-interventional team, and was brought to a bed in the Hyperacute Stroke Bay on the Stroke Unit.

Cardiac monitoring revealed that she had an irregular heart rhythm called atrial fibrillation which caused the stroke. She was assessed by physiotherapists, occupational therapists, speech and language therapists and a dietician and was cared for by specialist stroke nurses.

Over the following days, she gradually began to recover with her language, swallowing, and walking improving.

Rehab in the home

After two weeks of intense rehab on the stroke unit, the stroke team organised her discharge and her ongoing rehab at home with a specialist early supported discharge team. 

Over the coming weeks, she continued to rehabilitate at home, away from the hospital, surrounded by family Chris is now living independently at home two months after her stroke and can do all of the things she could do previously - walk, talk, chat, cook, laugh and cry.

Dr Healy said that “great strides in acute stroke care” have been made in Ireland, where stroke is the third biggest killer and the leading cause of acquired disability.

He said that thrombectomy centres in CUH and Beaumont and the dedication of their neuro-interventional teams, as well as the continued development of stroke early supported discharge teams are to thank for such strides in the care of stroke patients.

Chris will be followed up at Cork Stroke Support Group’s new centre in Blackrock, which has opened its doors today.

Read More

First of its kind centre in Cork set to bridge post-hospitalisation gap for stroke survivors

More in this section

WATCH: People who died during Covid pandemic remembered in West Cork town WATCH: People who died during Covid pandemic remembered in West Cork town
Irish Water issues Boil Water Notice to 9,500 Cork customers Irish Water issues Boil Water Notice to 9,500 Cork customers
Report shows economic and social impact Bus Éireann has on Cork communities Report shows economic and social impact Bus Éireann has on Cork communities
Cork community groups take part in campaign driving post-pandemic recovery

Cork community groups take part in campaign driving post-pandemic recovery

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 
How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more