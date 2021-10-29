Garda station opening hours for Carrigaline to be examined

CORK city’s new garda chief has pledged to examine and review concerns about the opening hours of Carrigaline garda station.

The issue has been raised a number of times at Joint Policing Committee meetings in Cork, with councillors regularly contacted by residents who are concerned that there are no guaranteed opening hours for the station.

Chief Superintendent Tom Myers told he is aware of the concerns in Carrigaline.

He said: “This is an operational matter which needs to be examined and I will engage with the local Superintendent to review it in the coming weeks.”

“Resources in An Garda Síochána, like any large public sector body, is a challenge but I will strive to deliver an excellent policing service to all during my tenure in Cork City Division.”

Independent county councillor Ben Dalton O’Sullivan says he will raise the issue again on November 5 at a meeting of Cork County Joint Policing Committee, seeking an update on the situation.

Cllr Dalton O’Sullivan said, however, he hopes the budget announcement of the recruitment of 800 new gardaí to the Garda College in Templemore, as well as the recruitment of 400 civilian staff, will lead to more resources for the station.

He said an allocation of one or two from those to Carrigaline would be enough to ensure guaranteed opening hours at the station.

Cllr Dalton O’Sullivan said he has sent a letter to the Department of Justice in relation to the issue.