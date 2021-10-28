Cork City Council to erect notices ahead of future tree removal

CORK City Council is to commence the practice of erecting tree removal notices on any trees it intends to remove.

It follows a motion submitted by Green Party councillor Dan Boyle which was passed at Tuesday night’s full council meeting.

In his motion, Mr Boyle had also asked that such a notice would also state the reasons why the council has deemed it necessary to remove the trees.

The new policy is to come into effect this month.

The notices will be placed adjacent to groups of trees and or individual specimen trees to be removed.

City council has stated that the notices will be placed “well in advance” of the proposed removal date.

Speaking to The Echo, Mr Boyle described the initiative as a “first step” in keeping people informed about trees in their locality.

“We still have to wait for a wider tree policy in relation to how we would deal with that [objections to trees being removed] but the intention, first of all, is to give people notice that there is an intention to remove a tree or trees in their area and that notice would state the reasons why it’s being proposed that it would happen,” he said.

“I see this as a first step of a process where people become actively engaged as to how trees are planted and or removed in their area.”

Cork City Council’s dedicated Tree Officer started in the newly created role in September.

Duties of the new Tree Officer include coordinating the management of the city tree resource, assisting in the development of a Tree Strategy and providing arboriculture input on policy and specialist advice to various council directorates.

The role also entails promoting tree planting and the care of trees, working with various community groups to assist them in planting and helping to deliver elements of the Climate Action Adaptation Strategy.