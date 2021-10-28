Thu, 28 Oct, 2021 - 08:36

Conditional planning granted to transform Cork pub into apartments

The pub is located on Military Road in St Luke's.
Conditional planning granted to transform Cork pub into apartments

The Island Tavern. Picture: Google Street View.

Amy Nolan

A planning application to transform a Cork pub into apartments has been given the green light from Cork City Council.

Back in February, Mark Ryan lodged an application for the change of use of The Island Tavern Bar from a pub to four one-bed apartments.

The pub is located on Military Road in St Luke's.

A decision on the planning application was expected by April however Cork City Council's planning department required further information before making a decision on the development.

Council planners deemed that the proposed development of four one-bed apartments would not provide adequate levels of amenity for future residents and could not be supported.

Planners stated that there could be the capacity for a total of two apartments to be developed in the building and requested that the applicant submit revised plans for a scheme reflecting this.

The proposed development was amended to take into account the concerns expressed by the council and revised plans for two apartments were submitted.

One valid third-party submission was received regarding the initial proposals. 

Amongst the objections outlined, the person deemed that the building was unsuitable for four apartments and constituted overdevelopment not in keeping with the area. 

The submission also pointed to a lack of parking in the area, stating that the proposed development of four apartments would "tip the balance further against the community".

Cork City Council has now granted conditional planning permission to the revised residential scheme, with five routine conditions attached to the approval.

While Cork City Council has granted permission for the residential development, the decision could still be appealed with An Bord Pleanála.

If there is no appeal against the decision, a grant of permission in accordance with the decision will be issued after the expiration of the period within which an appeal may be made to An Bord Pleanála.

Read More

Road extension scheme to facilitate development of Cork's Docklands receives green light

More in this section

Rail passengers in Cork experiencing delays due to signaling issue Rail passengers in Cork experiencing delays due to signaling issue
Further weather warning issued for Cork Further weather warning issued for Cork
West Cork town to hold commemorative ceremony for locals who died during pandemic West Cork town to hold commemorative ceremony for locals who died during pandemic
planning
Aldi store manager wins top award

Aldi store manager wins top award

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 
How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service
Irish Business Design Challenge 2021 is now open for entries Irish Business Design Challenge 2021 is now open for entries

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more