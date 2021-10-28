Conditional planning granted to transform Cork pub into apartments

A planning application to transform a Cork pub into apartments has been given the green light from Cork City Council.

Back in February, Mark Ryan lodged an application for the change of use of The Island Tavern Bar from a pub to four one-bed apartments.

The pub is located on Military Road in St Luke's.

A decision on the planning application was expected by April however Cork City Council's planning department required further information before making a decision on the development.

Council planners deemed that the proposed development of four one-bed apartments would not provide adequate levels of amenity for future residents and could not be supported.

Planners stated that there could be the capacity for a total of two apartments to be developed in the building and requested that the applicant submit revised plans for a scheme reflecting this.

The proposed development was amended to take into account the concerns expressed by the council and revised plans for two apartments were submitted.

One valid third-party submission was received regarding the initial proposals.

Amongst the objections outlined, the person deemed that the building was unsuitable for four apartments and constituted overdevelopment not in keeping with the area.

The submission also pointed to a lack of parking in the area, stating that the proposed development of four apartments would "tip the balance further against the community".

Cork City Council has now granted conditional planning permission to the revised residential scheme, with five routine conditions attached to the approval.

While Cork City Council has granted permission for the residential development, the decision could still be appealed with An Bord Pleanála.

If there is no appeal against the decision, a grant of permission in accordance with the decision will be issued after the expiration of the period within which an appeal may be made to An Bord Pleanála.