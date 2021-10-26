Cork-based asylum seeker set to be discharged from hospital following hunger strike campaign

Cork-based Indian asylum seeker Nadim Hussain is set to be discharged from hospital after receiving treatment following a nine-day hunger strike.

Mr Hussain was admitted to hospital last Thursday night after becoming extremely weak during a hunger strike campaign to achieve permission to remain status in Ireland.

His hunger strike came to an end after nine days when he received assurances from his legal team after discussions with the Justice Department that he will not be deported.

He is due to be discharged from Cork University Hospital (CUH) on Wednesday.

Speaking to The Echo on Tuesday, he said that it has been recommended by his surgical team at CUH that he eat better and look after his health.

The written recommendation from doctors, which was shown to The Echo by Mr Hussain, stated that he may need the help of social welfare in doing so and that as per his circumstances, he needs a better living environment or accommodation.

Mr Hussain said that he contacted the International Protection Accommodation Services (IPAS) on Tuesday to inform them of his doctor’s recommendation.

Nadim Hussain prior to his hunger strike campaign.

He was offered a single room in Tullamore which he refused as “Cork is my family” and instead requested a single room in Cork.

IPAS told him to return to his accommodation on Kinsale Road direct provision centre, where he has lived since coming to Ireland in 2019 and had been based prior to being admitted to hospital last week.

“I am weak and need a good place, accommodation and healthy food,” he said.

Last month, Mr Hussain received a letter from the International Protection Appeal Tribunal (IPAT) which affirmed a recommendation of the international protection officer which stated that he should be refused a declaration as a refugee along with subsidiary protection status.

Following on from the letter, he began his campaign, pleading to be granted leave to remain in Ireland as he fears for his life if he was to be deported back to his home country after both of his parents were killed in anti-Muslim violence and has since received assurances that he will not be deported back to his country.