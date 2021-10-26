Tue, 26 Oct, 2021 - 12:59

Met Éireann issues weather warning for Cork

Met Éireann issues weather warning for Cork

The warning comes into effect from 3am on Wednesday morning and will remain in place until 3am on Thursday morning. Pic Paul Mealey

Mary Corcoran

Met Éireann has issued a status yellow weather warning for Cork with heavy rain on the way.

The forecaster is advising that persistent rain is expected from early tomorrow in Cork which it says will lead to localised flooding.

The warning comes into effect from 3am on Wednesday morning and will remain in place until 3am on Thursday morning.

Met Éireann has also issued similar rain warnings for Kerry, Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Wexford, Wicklow, Tipperary, Waterford.

Meanwhile, a status yellow marine gale warning is in effect with south to southwest winds expected to reach gale force 8 during today on Irish coastal waters from Mizen Head to Slyne Head to Malin Head.

Read More

RNLI called on to assist windsurfer in difficulty off Cork coast

More in this section

RNLI called on to assist windsurfer in difficulty off Cork coast RNLI called on to assist windsurfer in difficulty off Cork coast
Tickets booked an hour in advance expected as part of late-night event rules Tickets booked an hour in advance expected as part of late-night event rules
Fireworks thrown through letter boxes of Cork homes Fireworks thrown through letter boxes of Cork homes
cork weather
Riverdance announce Live at the Marquee shows for 2022

Riverdance announce Live at the Marquee shows for 2022

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 
How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service
Irish Business Design Challenge 2021 is now open for entries Irish Business Design Challenge 2021 is now open for entries

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more