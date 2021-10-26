Met Éireann issues weather warning for Cork

Met Éireann has issued a status yellow weather warning for Cork with heavy rain on the way.

The forecaster is advising that persistent rain is expected from early tomorrow in Cork which it says will lead to localised flooding.

The warning comes into effect from 3am on Wednesday morning and will remain in place until 3am on Thursday morning.

Met Éireann has also issued similar rain warnings for Kerry, Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Wexford, Wicklow, Tipperary, Waterford.

Meanwhile, a status yellow marine gale warning is in effect with south to southwest winds expected to reach gale force 8 during today on Irish coastal waters from Mizen Head to Slyne Head to Malin Head.