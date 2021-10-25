'Please give me back my bike': Man appeals for safe return of unique Honda stolen in Cork 

A REWARD is being offered for a motorcycle stolen in Cork city yesterday.

The Honda MD90 was stolen from UCC at around 6.30pm.

Its owner, Meath man Brian Leonard, is now offering a reward of €500 for the safe recovery or return of the motorcycle, which he describes as his "son's transport as well as my pride and joy".

He brought the vehicle to Cork just over a week ago to be used by his son, who is a student.

Brian imported the bike from Japan, where the model is being used by members of the country's postal service.

He was studying yesterday evening when he heard the familiar sound of the motorcycle and saw two people on it as it was being rode away.

The bike had been secured with a steering lock and a lock and chain, which the thieves were able to get off before escaping with it.

Mr Leonard said: "I have ridden all over the country on that bike. I collect bikes and restore them. I am a bike enthusiast."

He appealed to whoever stole it: "Please give me back my bike."

He says the bike has huge sentimental value for him.

He added: "This bike is of huge personal value to me. If it is destroyed, it will devastate me and my son."

Although in the well-known red and white colours associated with the Honda 50 vehicles, it is a unique bike because Brian fitted it with red panniers made from old army ammunition boxes.

He has appealed on Facebook for help in finding the vehicle and has received messages regarding some sightings of it and is hoping to locate it before it gets damaged.

Brian, whose mother is originally from Cork, is travelling from Meath today to search the city for the vehicle, which he says is a bit unusual.

He explained that he imported the bike from Japan, where the model is being used by members of the country's postal service.

The bike is similar to a Honda 50. The 07 vehicle was imported four years ago and restored lovingly by Brian.

Although in the well-known red and white colours associated with the Honda 50 vehicles, it is a unique bike because Brian fitted it with red panniers made from old army ammunition boxes.

He said: "There are very unique pieces on it."

Brian has a number of other bikes but says this one is extra special, given the work he has put into it.

Gardai have been notified of the theft and are currently investigating it.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Brian on 087 3505380.