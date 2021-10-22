Status Yellow weather warning in place for Cork Jazz Festival weekend

Thousands of music fans are getting ready to pour into Cork city for the 43rd annual Guinness Cork Jazz Festival from today, but unfortunately, it seems mother nature might put a dampener on tomorrow’s festivities.

According to Met Éireann, Cork city is due to get hit with some “gusty” winds and heavy rain, which is forecast from 3pm onwards. Showers of up to 2.1mm are due until the early hours of Sunday morning.

A warning has been put in place for localised flooding and the highest temperature expected is 15 degrees.

“On Saturday morning rain will spread from the west, turning heavy and persistent during the afternoon and evening, bringing a risk of localised flooding,” the forecast reads.

Status Yellow Rainfall Warning



For Cork and Kerry



A spell of heavy rain on Saturday afternoon and evening may lead to localised flooding.



Valid: 12:00 Saturday 23/10/2021 to 00:00 Sunday 24/10/2021



Issued: 11:17 Friday 22/10/2021 — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) October 22, 2021

However, the festival’s organisers are hopeful that the rain won’t deter people from checking out the events tomorrow.

"Hopefully the rain on Saturday won't put off too many people. I might have to pull out the Child of Prague,” said festival chairwoman Fiona Collins.

“I've heard horror stories of the weekend being washed out in the past. The last few festivals that I've been chairing we've been really lucky with the weather though so, hopefully, it'll stay fine."

There is some good news in store, with tonight looking to stay “mainly dry” and sunshine forecast from Sunday afternoon.

Some showers are set from 1pm to 5pm in the city but by the evening they will become “largely confined” to Atlantic coastal counties with “good clear spells” developing elsewhere in Munster.

Monday looks set to be a “fresh day” with sunny spells and no rain forecast for Cork city. Some showers may be seen in other parts of the county.