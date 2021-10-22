Rugby ace to open new gym in Cork city later this year

FORMER Ireland rugby star turned rugby pundit, Peter Stringer, has launched an online fitness business and will open his first gym in Cork city later this year.

The Blarney resident has launched BODYPLAN by Peter Stringer, an online fitness platform where he will provide bespoke programmes for individuals looking to advance their fitness levels and improve on all round health.

Commenting on his latest venture, Mr Stringer who is a certified personal trainer, said it has always been a dream of his to launch his own business in the fitness sphere.

"Fitness has played a huge part in my life and understanding the positive impact it has on me, not only physically but also mentally, it motivates me to continue training on a daily basis," he said.

"I’m delighted to launch BODYPLAN which has something for everyone, whether you’re a busy executive who wants an in-person, online or fully remote programme, or an aspiring athlete who’s looking for that extra edge and additional guidance in helping you reach your sporting goals."

The 43-year old former Ireland and Munster star has also teamed up with fellow entrepreneurs Paul Buckley and Peter O’Keeffe to bring the F45 fitness franchise to Cork.

Founded in 2012, the F45 franchise is part-owned by actor Mark Wahlberg and currently has nearly 1,500 studios in 63 countries.

At present, there are a number of F45 studios in Dublin as well as one in Wicklow.

The new studio in Cork will be based in The Elysian.

F45 will run classes seven days a week and promises to bring "a new, innovative style of personal training in a group environment".

In a tweet, Mr Stringer said the opening of the new studio will bring The Elysian building to full commercial occupancy for the first time since its opening in 2008.

The new F45 studio is due to open in December.

For more information on BODYPLAN by Peter Stringer, see www.peterstringer.ie