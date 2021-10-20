Physical activity programme in Cork to support people in recovery

Cork Sports Partnership is set to roll out an eight-week physical activity programme to support people going through recovery.

Teaming up with Coolmine Community Drug and Alcohol Services, the Recovery Academy Cork and the Mayfield Sports Complex, Cork Sports Partnership is running the programme with an aim to support the participants to become active and improve their health in a fun and sociable environment.

Speaking at the launch, Cathal Geraghty Community Sports Development Officer with Cork Sports Partnership, said: “We are delighted to partner with Coolmine Community Drug and Alcohol Services, the Recovery Academy and the Mayfield Sports Complex on this project.

“This programme looks at supporting those in recovery in adopting more positive lifestyle behaviours and increasing levels of physical activity,” he said.

Team Leader with Coolmine, Lisa Sheehan, said: “Coolmine believes that everyone should have the opportunity to overcome addiction and lead a fulfilled and productive life.

“Being part of a collaboration that will improve physical, cognitive and emotional wellbeing of people in recovery is part of the whole person approach undertaken by Coolmine and we are delighted to be involved”.

General Manager of the Mayfield Sports Complex Paul O’Leary and his staff will deliver the programme over the eight-week period.

Mr O’Leary said that the team are “delighted” to be in the position to provide the facility for the “incredible programme and collaborate with all involved”.

“It is going to benefit these people so very much and our trainers are really excited about delivering the modules over the coming weeks. We will be helping them to push their physical fitness levels as well as understand how to use equipment found in gyms and fitness centres,” he said.

Mark Wright, who is the coordinator of Recovery Academy, a forum that promotes recovery, provides support, raises awareness, challenges stigma, advocates on policy, provides workshops and training, said that his clients are excited about taking part in the eight-week programme.

“The Recovery Academy Ireland is trying to make recovery more visible within the community and to build a recovery community where people feel safe. Recovery is to be enjoyed not endured and programmes such as this help this process,” he said.

For more information on the programme visit www.corksports.ie