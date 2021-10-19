Excavation uncovers skeletal remains of six individuals under former Cork pub 

AN archaeological excavation has uncovered the skeletal remains of six individuals at the former Nancy Spain's pub on Barrack Street.

Two weeks ago a partial human skeleton was unearthed during groundworks on the site which is currently the subject of a demolition project.

The Irish Examiner is reporting that it has now been confirmed that additional remains have since been discovered at the site.

The skeletal remains will either be prepared for acquisition by the National Museum of Ireland or reinterred at an alternative location.

City archaeologist, Ciara Brett, said that an archaeological excavation, which has been ongoing by a licensed archaeological consultant and an osteoarchaeologist, a human bones specialist, in consultation with her and the National Monument Service, had made the discovery.

Speaking to the Irish Examiner, Ms Brett said: “The remains are fragmentary and predate the current 19th-century building on the site."

She added that it was difficult to determine the age of the remains.

“Given that the site is still being archaeologically investigated it is not possible at this time to definitively date the remains but they are likely to be 18th century or earlier," she said.

"It is important to note that it is only through post-excavation analysis, which will include examination by the osteoarchaeologist and radiocarbon dating of the bones, that a complete understanding of the remains will be achieved.”

Deemed a historical find, the human remains will be removed by experts under an archaeological license issued under Section 26 of the National Monuments Act 2004.

Formally one of Cork's best-known music venues, the Former Nancy Spain's pub is set to become home to 32 social housing apartments.