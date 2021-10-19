Councillor: Use of fireworks in Cork 'getting out of control' 

GARDAÍ have reminded the public that fireworks are illegal and are urging people to be conscious of their dangers. Fireworks have been heard across Cork city in recent nights.

“Each year, many people, including children, suffer terrible injuries caused by fireworks, including burns, loss of limbs and serious eye injuries,” gardaí said in a statement. “The sale, possession, or use of fireworks in this country is illegal.

“It is also illegal to possess any fireworks that may have been legally purchased outside of the jurisdiction and then brought into the State and gardaí will confiscate any fireworks found in the possession of persons and such persons are also liable to prosecution.

Cause distress

“Apart from the risk of injury, fireworks can cause great distress and annoyance to elderly residents. They can set off intruder alarms, causing unnecessary extra demands on Garda resources. They can also cause great distress to family pets and animals.

25% of dogs can take 24 hours or more to recover from firework exposure.

“Finally, there is always the possibility of outbreaks of fires in properties if fireworks continue to burn after landing.”

Sinn Féin councillor Kenneth Collins said the use of fireworks in Cork at present is “getting out of control”.

He said people need to realise that fireworks are very dangerous.

National campaign

Last month, a campaign was launched by Justice Minister Heather Humphreys to raise awareness of the dangers of fireworks.

She highlighted the serious dangers associated with fireworks and the significant penalties that people can face for selling or using illegal fireworks. Penalties imposed can be as high as €10,000 and/or up to five years in prison, if convicted.

Targeted messaging on local radio, social media, YouTube, and Spotify will run until early November.

Anyone with any information relating to the illegal use or sale of fireworks is asked to contact their local Garda station or the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111.