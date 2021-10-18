daa appoints Kevin Cullinane as Group Head of Communications

KEVIN Cullinane has been appointed as the Group Head of Communications with the daa.

Kevin has worked with the daa for the past fifteen years. He previously held the position of Head of Communications at Cork Airport for the past seven years and prior to that, as Cork Airport’s Head of Aviation Marketing.

Kevin is currently the Chairman of the Airport Council International (ACI) Europe Communications Forum after being elected to the position in February 2020.

Kevin who is an honours Business Studies graduate in Marketing from the University of Limerick, boasts considerable experience.

He has been a member of Cork Chamber’s Transport and Infrastructure and Public Affairs Committees, sits on the Regional Executive Committee of IBEC – the Irish Employers Federation, and has served as a Director of Visit Cork, the regional business and consumer tourism body.

In 2005, Kevin served as World President of Junior Chamber International, the worldwide network of young business leaders and entrepreneurs.