Mon, 18 Oct, 2021 - 20:40

daa appoints Kevin Cullinane as Group Head of Communications

daa appoints Kevin Cullinane as Group Head of Communications

Kevin Cullinane who has been appointed as the Group Head of Communications with the daa.

KEVIN Cullinane has been appointed as the Group Head of Communications with the daa.

Kevin has worked with the daa for the past fifteen years. He previously held the position of Head of Communications at Cork Airport for the past seven years and prior to that, as Cork Airport’s Head of Aviation Marketing.

Kevin is currently the Chairman of the Airport Council International (ACI) Europe Communications Forum after being elected to the position in February 2020.

Kevin who is an honours Business Studies graduate in Marketing from the University of Limerick, boasts considerable experience. 

He has been a member of Cork Chamber’s Transport and Infrastructure and Public Affairs Committees, sits on the Regional Executive Committee of IBEC – the Irish Employers Federation, and has served as a Director of Visit Cork, the regional business and consumer tourism body.

In 2005, Kevin served as World President of Junior Chamber International, the worldwide network of young business leaders and entrepreneurs.

Read More

Cork family: Nursing service was a life-saver for our boy as he battled brain tumour

More in this section

Law and justice concept Jury finds Cork man (41) guilty of raping sister over three-year period
Coronavirus - Tue Jul 7, 2020 Covid certificates and masks likely to remain in place after Friday
Jail for Cork motorist who drove on footpath to avoid gardaí while banned from driving Jail for Cork motorist who drove on footpath to avoid gardaí while banned from driving
cork airportcork business
Detector dog sniffs out over €41,000 worth of illegal cigarettes after a search of two properties in Cork city

Detector dog sniffs out over €41,000 worth of illegal cigarettes after a search of two properties in Cork city

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 
How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service
Irish Business Design Challenge 2021 is now open for entries Irish Business Design Challenge 2021 is now open for entries

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more