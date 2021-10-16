Sat, 16 Oct, 2021 - 12:49

Man who caused disturbance outside house in Cork city is jailed 

Liam Heylin

A young man who caused a disturbance outside a house in Gurranabraher has been jailed for two months.

Sergeant Pat Lyons said the incident occurred at eight o’clock in the morning and gardaí were called to the scene.

They arrived to find Luke Cronin in an aggressive and agitated state.

Sgt. Lyons said Cronin shouted at the guards to f*** off and go away.

Because of his threatening behaviour he had to be restrained on the ground outside the house.

Sgt. Lyons said the young man had 15 previous convictions for being drunk and a source of danger and 9 for engaging in threatening behaviour.

Defence solicitor, Eddie Burke, said 21-year-old Cronin with an address at Mount St. Joseph’s Close, Gurranabraher, Cork, was pleading guilty to these offences again arising out of this incident.

Judge Olann Kelleher said, “This is tenth conviction for Section 6 (threatening behaviour).” He sentenced him to two months in prison.

