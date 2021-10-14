LGBT helpline looking for Cork volunteers 

Volunteers are being sought through LGBTI+ networks to help out as part of the National LGBT Helpline.

Gay Project Cork, Lesbians in Cork (LINC) and LGBT Ireland are hoping to reach LGBTI+ people interested in supporting and volunteering with the national helpline.

The LGBT Helpline, which is now freephone from this week on 1800 929 539 is looking for people that are willing to provide confidential and non-judgemental listening, support and information by phone, online and face to face.

The Cork LGBT+ Helpline Recruitment is running for the month of October with training delivered online in November and mentoring offered in December.

Volunteers are asked to commit to a minimum of 24 months with an average of two shifts per month (minimum six hours) and also to have a good awareness of LGBTI+ social and community supports.

“We are looking for people who are passionate about supporting other members of the LGBT+ community.” The helpline stipulated.

For more information or to apply, log on to lgbt.ie and fill out the online application form.