80 new jobs announced for Cork

THE creation of 80 new jobs in Cork has been announced after Alter Domus officially opened its new offices at Cork Airport Business Park.

The company, a leading provider of integrated solutions for the alternative investment industry, chose Cork as the location for its new European Centre of Excellence because of the area’s “growth potential” and talent pool.

“The establishment of its European Centre of Excellence here in Cork and the creation of a further 80 jobs demonstrate the company’s commitment to the South West and its confidence in the highly skilled and talented workforce available in the region,” said Kieran Donoghue of IDA Ireland.

The 20,000 square foot space facilitates a hybrid work model and will see the new workers in the office from next year.

“I’m really happy the company has chosen Cork for its new European Centre of Excellence, it’s a credit to the current team, who have been in Ireland for over a decade and have already seen a significant expansion in recent years,” said Tánsaiste Leo Varadkar.

“This latest decision will create 80 new jobs and I’m sure they will have no problem filling them, drawing from the rich talent pool in the area.”

Minister of State at the Department of Finance Sean Fleming said that he was also “delighted” that Alter Domus chose Cork for the new centre.

“The expansion here in Cork is an important regional investment which is a priority for the Ireland for Finance strategy,” he said.

“It’s a strong example of the role that alternative funds can play in developing high quality jobs that have a real impact on our economy.”

The company also confirmed today that it was on schedule to fill 100 other positions that were announced in January this year. With offices in Cork and Dublin, Alter Domus already employs over 260 people in Ireland.