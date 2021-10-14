Covid-19: 24 new outbreaks reported in Cork and Kerry including in nursing homes, in a pub, and in prison

Twenty-four new Covid-19 outbreaks were reported in the HSE South region last week, including in nursing homes, in a pub and in prison.

The details are contained in a new report from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) which details the locations of outbreaks of the virus reported in the week up to October 9.

Nationally, 174 outbreaks were reported to HPSC by regional Departments of Public Health for week 40.

Thirteen new nursing home outbreaks were reported with 123 confirmed linked cases, one new community hospital/long-term care facility outbreak was reported with three confirmed linked cases, and there were ten new acute hospital outbreaks reported with 37 confirmed linked cases.

A total of five new residential institution outbreaks were reported with 16 confirmed linked cases: two in centres for disabilities, one in a homeless facility, one in a prison and one in a women/children’s refuge.

There were seven outbreaks in other healthcare services with 15 confirmed linked cases.

Nineteen workplace outbreaks were reported with 88 confirmed linked cases; including four in the construction sector, one in meat/poultry production and processing, four in other food production and processing, eight in other workplace types (including office, commercial, manufacturing, defence/justice/emergency services) and two in ‘not specified/unknown/other’ workplaces.

There were three new outbreaks reported in schools with 15 confirmed linked cases.

Two outbreaks were reported in a childcare facility with nine confirmed linked cases.

Outbreaks in HSE South

The HPSC report shows that of 24 new Covid-19 outbreaks reported in the HSE South, which comprises Cork and Kerry, the majority of these (9) were community outbreaks.

Six outbreaks were reported in nursing homes in the region, one in another healthcare service, and one in an acute hospital.

One outbreak was reported in prison with less than five cases linked with this.

Four workplace outbreaks were identified with outbreaks also reported in a public house (1), and associated with a religious/other ceremonies (1).

It comes as latest figures show that 1,855 cases of the virus were reported in Cork in the 14 days to October 11.

Nationally, 18,771 cases were reported in the same period.

Concern over level of disease in community

Last night, Dr Ronan Glynn Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health warned that they are seeing a very high level of disease circulating in communities.

"There has been fantastic uptake of Covid-19 vaccination over recent months.

"Unfortunately, there are still just under 300,000 adults who have not come forward for vaccination and a further 70,000 people have received just one dose of a two-dose schedule.

“The spread of disease in these 370,000 people is having a disproportionate impact on the profile of COVID-19 in our hospitals and intensive care units, with two out of every three people in intensive care not vaccinated," he said.

Dr Glynn appealed to people who have not received the vaccine, to do so.

“Choosing to get vaccinated is an act of protection for yourself – it may save your life - but it is also an act of solidarity with others; the more of us that get vaccinated, the safer we all are," he said.