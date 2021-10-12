Keith Barry works his magic with extra Cork tour date

GLOBALLY renowned TV hypnotist, mentalist and brain hacker, Keith Barry, has announced an extra Cork date for his show following overwhelming demand for tickets.

The performer will now stage two shows at Cork Opera House on February 25 and February 26 as part of his brand new show 'Reconnected.' His appearance will form part of a nationwide tour taking place all through January, February and March of next year.

The so-called "mind magician", is describing the event as the most "interactive and immersive theatre show to date". Barry’s last live show before the first Covid-19 lockdown was on March 7, 2020 where he played to a capacity crowd.

After Covid-19 forced the majority of services in Ireland to shut down, the magician began writing his new show.

He also penned his first book ‘Brain Hacks’ and made his seventh appearance on The Ellen Degeneres Show.

Keith Barry's unique skills have been showcased in more than 40 international television shows, including more recently 'Hypnotize Me' which aired on the CW network in the US and RTÉ series 'The Keith Barry Experience'.

Numerous celebrities have been the subject of his brain-hacks including Woody Harrelson, Bono, Nicole Scherzinger, Morgan Freeman and many more.

Tickets for his shows are now on sale from Ticketmaster.

Keith Barry has written, produced and performed many of his own stage shows in the last fifteen years and has sold out venues in the US, Australia, Canada, Spain, South Africa, the UK and Ireland.

He has also presented his keynote speech ‘Mind Magic’ at events such as The Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity, The Pendulum Summit and The Dublin Tech Summit. His TED Talk has ranked the top twenty-five TED Talks since 2008 which currently boasts over twenty-five million views.

Other highly anticipated acts at Cork Opera House include DJ Jenny Greene who is set to perform this month on October 23. Known to audiences for her radio work on RTÉ 2FM, Jenny’s live sets have appealed to dance lovers across the country.

Recent years saw her team up with the RTÉ Concert Orchestra to breath new live life into some of the best-known dance classics.