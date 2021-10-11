Mon, 11 Oct, 2021 - 15:26

Comedian Jason Byrne to return to Cork comedy club

Jason Byrne is performing at City Limits Comedy Club in Cork on october 29.

JASON Byrne is set to return to Cork, with a new gig announced for the City Limits Comedy Club later this month.

The Dublin-born comedian will perform at the famous venue on October 29 as part of his Audience Precipitation Tour, which is taking place across the UK and Ireland.

City Limits, which is celebrating its 28th year in business, is one of Byrne’s favourite clubs to perform in - and was the setting for one of his first solo gigs over 20 years ago.

Since then, he’s become one of Ireland's best-selling comedians, clocking up award nominations and appearances around the UK.

“Jason Byrne’s inspired, original brand of high-energy intelligent lunacy ensures that there is no other comedian quite like him,” organisers said.

“The Audience Precipitation Tour looks forward to bringing audiences back into the comedy clubs - including City Limits, one of Jason's favourites - while looking at how one man's life could continue to fall apart while he is essentially locked in his own house.

“This brand new show sees him attempt to make sense of the year in which his life became a sitcom script.” 

Byrne’s television credits include Live at the Apollo, ITV’s Comedy Annual, The Channel 4 Comedy Gala, and Anonymous on RTÉ 2.

The announcement comes after the comedian was forced to pull out of a performance at Vicar Street earlier this month due to a hereditary heart condition.

Following chest pains experienced during a run, Byrne was told he would need surgery and would have to reschedule his planned tour dates.

"I went to A&E, got loads of tests and eventually they found three blockages. So, we're going to have to get a couple of stents thrown in," he told his Twitter followers last month.

He has since been operated on and is recovering before he returns to the stage in Cork.

Tickets (€33) are available on www.thecomedyclub.ie

