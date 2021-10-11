Mon, 11 Oct, 2021 - 12:37

Cork traffic warden retires after more than two decades 
Ina has been ushering Holy Cross NS students safely across the road for 22 years.

HOLY Cross National School has paid tribute to long time school traffic warden Ina Foley on her retirement from the role she held for more than two decades.

The school said a warm farewell to her in recent days, with students from all classes performing songs and poems, and presenting Ina with mementos and presents.

Ina Foley, school traffic warden at Holy Cross NS for over 20 years, who recently retired from the role, receiving flowers from principal Ciara Bowe.
In a statement on social media, the school said: “Thank you, Ina, for visiting us today, you are missed but thank you for all you have done to keep generations of Mahon safe crossing the road over the last 22 years and we wish you a happy and healthy retirement.”

