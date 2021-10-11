Renowned pianist named artist in residence at UCC

A WELL known pianist who put his grand piano up for sale during the pandemic has been named the new University College Cork (UCC) Ritmüller Classical Artist in Residence

David Syme, who is based in West Cork will give a special lunchtime concert on a Ritmuller RS280 grand piano specially provided by the largest piano manufacturer in the world- the Pearl River Piano Group.

He will play to the public in the stunning surrounds of UCC's historic Aula Maxima on Friday in an event that will have limited tickets.

The event will be among the first held with a live audience in the University since the beginning of the pandemic.

His plan to sell his own 120-year-old piano did not have to go ahead after much media coverage of his plight.

Of being the classical artist in residence at UCC, the US native said: “It is a great honour and yet another honour bestowed upon me by a country I adopted as home 15 years ago, and has brought me nothing but great joy and wonderful experiences since.”

He has already played the Ritmuller piano during a virtual performance from the Bord Gais Energy Theatre in July.

He said: “That was a virtual performance that was recorded for online streaming, I am looking forward to playing to a live audience in UCC.”

John Godfrey, UCC Department of Music, said: “I’m delighted to have played a part in bringing together the Pearl River Piano Group, UCC and David Syme to create an amazing new space for pianists here at UCC. The duo of this stunning new instrument and David, the first-ever UCC/Ritmüller Classical Artist in Residence, is an extremely exciting development for us.”

Further details are available at https://www.ucc.ie/en/fmt/music/events/.