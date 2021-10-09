Sat, 09 Oct, 2021 - 15:20

Garda still searching for suspect after knifepoint robbery in Cork city

A garda spokesman said investigations are ongoing. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

GARDAÍ say no arrests have been made in their investigation into a knifepoint robbery of a taxi driver in Cork city.

The incident happened at Spring Lane in Blackpool at around 10am on Wednesday morning.

According to gardaí, the driver was threatened by a male passenger who demanded money from him.

The culprit managed to escape with a sum of cash.

The taxi driver was not injured.

Gardaí were alerted and are still hunting for the suspect.

A garda spokesman said investigations are ongoing and there have been no arrests to date.

cork garda cork crime blackpool
