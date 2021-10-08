GoFundMe for UCC Students' Union food bank reaches over €20k

A GoFundMe page set up by the UCC Students' Union (UCCSU) to raise funds to purchase supplies for its food bank has reached over €20,000.

The food bank, set up to assist students who cannot afford to feed themselves after they have paid for accommodation and bills, ran out of food in just 50 minutes on Wednesday evening.

Just under 24 hours later and we’ve raised over 19k. Absolutely blown away by all the generosity and support. Your solidarity will go a long way to support students who need it. Thanks to everyone who donated, shared and spread the word 💕 https://t.co/xmfiUemafA — Asha Woodhouse (@UCCSUPresident) October 7, 2021

In a tweet yesterday evening, President of UCC Students' Union Asha Woodhouse said the students' union is "absolutely blown away" by the generosity and support.

"Your solidarity will go a long way to support students who need it.

"Thanks to everyone who donated, shared and spread the word," she continued.

The UCCSU bank provides non-perishable items including pasta, rice, and sauces to students every Wednesday in UCC’s Common Room, between 5pm and 7pm.

The GoFundMe page can be viewed here.