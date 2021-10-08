Fri, 08 Oct, 2021 - 10:19

GoFundMe for UCC Students' Union food bank reaches over €20k

GoFundMe for UCC Students' Union food bank reaches over €20k

The food bank in UCC set up the UCCSU ran out of food after just 50 minutes. Picture: Caoimhe Walsh/Twitter

Amy Nolan

A GoFundMe page set up by the UCC Students' Union (UCCSU) to raise funds to purchase supplies for its food bank has reached over €20,000.

The food bank, set up to assist students who cannot afford to feed themselves after they have paid for accommodation and bills, ran out of food in just 50 minutes on Wednesday evening. 

In a tweet yesterday evening, President of UCC Students' Union Asha Woodhouse said the students' union is "absolutely blown away" by the generosity and support.

"Your solidarity will go a long way to support students who need it. 

"Thanks to everyone who donated, shared and spread the word," she continued.

The UCCSU bank provides non-perishable items including pasta, rice, and sauces to students every Wednesday in UCC’s Common Room, between 5pm and 7pm.

The GoFundMe page can be viewed here.

Read More

Scenes at UCC food bank shines ‘a strong light on the reality of student poverty’ says Cork TD

More in this section

Emergency services at scene of road incident north of Cork city  Emergency services at scene of road incident north of Cork city 
Cotton swab with tube labelled as Coronavirus North Cork town now has highest 14-day incidence rate of virus in the country
Gardaí seek help in tracing Cork teenager missing since Tuesday Gardaí seek help in tracing Cork teenager missing since Tuesday
ucc
Nine Bank of Ireland branches in Cork to close today

Nine Bank of Ireland branches in Cork to close today

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Community Week: A snapshot of what university and people can do together Community Week: A snapshot of what university and people can do together
Express care clinic offers alternative to A & E departments Express care clinic offers alternative to A & E departments
“We have an open-gate philosophy” “We have an open-gate philosophy”

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more