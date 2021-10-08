Fri, 08 Oct, 2021 - 07:00

Popular bookstore to open new premises in Cork

Dubray Books is opening its first Cork store on Patrick St. 

Mary Corcoran

Popular bookseller Dubray is poised to open its first shop in Cork within weeks.

Dubray, opened its first shop in Wicklow in 1973 and since then has established seven other stores in Dublin as well as Galway.

In recent weeks, the company unveiled plans to open its ninth branch and new store in Cork.

A spokesperson for the company confirmed to the Echo that the store is expected to open in November.

While the exact details of the opening are yet to be revealed, one of the bookstore’s newest neighbours has already welcomed them to the city.

In a post on social media, Duke’s Coffee, which has a store on Carey’s Lane, shared a picture of the shop window for the new bookstore saying “Welcome …..new neighbours @DubrayBooks” 

The store will be located on Patrick Street and joins a host of other bookstores in the city. 

Cotton swab with tube labelled as Coronavirus

North Cork town now has highest 14-day incidence rate of virus in the country

READ NOW

