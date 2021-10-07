'Serious doubts' over planned closure for Midleton Mental Health facility 

Thu, 07 Oct, 2021 - 19:00

The closing of a Midleton mental health facility is being fought by local politicians with Cork East TD Seán Sherlock saying the closure of Owenacurra would leave “absolutely nothing” for the people of East Cork in terms of mental health.

After a meeting with the Minister of State at the Department of Health with responsibility for Mental Health and Older People Mary Butler, the HSE and the four Cork East TDs, Mr Sherlock said: “ I'm not absolutely convinced that the way forward that they have planned in respect of Owenacurra is the right one.”

“I think it still leaves a lot of questions unanswered for families and for residents. I think there's a lot more work to be done here. I'm thankful that the Mental Health Commission is looking closely at all of the issues at play here, and that nobody can move without there being a notification procedure to the Mental Health Commission.” 

The Labour TD said the centre was vital to provision of services in the area.

“There is the wider issue of the results of or the consequences of Owenacurra closing for wider, mental health services to the East Cork region.” “North Cork is reasonably well served from a residential point of view, but the closure of Owenacurra leaves absolutely nothing for the people of East Cork, and that's a great concern."

The Owenacurra Centre currently has 19 patients, many of whom have lived there for many years.

Mr Sherlock said: “this process is ongoing, there is a delay in the closure, we still hold to the view that nothing should be closed until such time as there is a proper plan put in place, where everybody can buy into this, you know, and the most important people here are the residents.” The East Cork TD said this was not a straightforward situation and he would continue to support residents and their families in trying to reach a suitable solution.

“I think there's a long way to go here before anybody can be satisfied that this announcement of a closure is the right way forward, I think there's still serious doubts about it, but we've continued to work with the HSE, we’ll continue to advocate on behalf of residents and their families, and we'll continue to do our best.”

