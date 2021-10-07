'Serious doubts' over planned closure for Midleton Mental Health facility 

The closing of a Midleton mental health facility is being fought by local politicians with Cork East TD Seán Sherlock saying the closure of Owenacurra would leave “absolutely nothing” for the people of East Cork in terms of mental health.
After a meeting with the Minister of State at the Department of Health with responsibility for Mental Health and Older People Mary Butler, the HSE and the four Cork East TDs, Mr Sherlock said: “ I'm not absolutely convinced that the way forward that they have planned in respect of Owenacurra is the right one.”
The Labour TD said the centre was vital to provision of services in the area.
The Owenacurra Centre currently has 19 patients, many of whom have lived there for many years.
Mr Sherlock said: “this process is ongoing, there is a delay in the closure, we still hold to the view that nothing should be closed until such time as there is a proper plan put in place, where everybody can buy into this, you know, and the most important people here are the residents.” The East Cork TD said this was not a straightforward situation and he would continue to support residents and their families in trying to reach a suitable solution.