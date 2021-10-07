Grief for Cork families being ‘compounded’ by delays in inquests

Sinn Féin TDs Thomas Gould and Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire raised the issue in the Dáil after being contacted by families concerned about the length of time they have had to wait for an inquest into the death of a loved one.
Mr Gould said: “Unfortunately, in Cork these wait times are too long and are growing by the day. This is not the fault of the coroner or his staff, who are doing trojan work despite being under-resourced and understaffed. Cork Coroner deals with a quarter of the cases the Dublin City Coroner deals with and yet has only two staff members compared to Dublin’s 24.”
A Cork man whose brother died by suicide just days into his prison sentence said that inquest delays have robbed their family of closure and a chance to properly grieve.
Andrew Gearns died following a suicide attempt in Cork Prison in October of last year.
His brother Evan toldlast month of the effect that inquest delays are having on his family. He said: “As a family, we have no closure and there are still so many questions.”