Wed, 06 Oct, 2021 - 07:00

Cash-strapped Cork students turn to food bank

Welfare officer with the college’s students union, Caoimhe Walsh, said students have been coming to her seeking emergency funds to help to pay for food.

Ann Murphy

A FOOD bank is being opened in UCC to help students who cannot afford to feed themselves after they have paid for accommodation and bills.

“I have had students coming to me nearly every day, not being able to pay for food after their pay for accommodation and their bills,” said Ms Walsh.

She said that those in need are drawn from all years in the university and said she was concerned about those who may be too embarrassed to come forward to seek help.

The students union set up the food bank which will now provide non-perishable items including pasta, rice, and sauces to students every Wednesday in UCC’s Common Room, between 5pm and 7pm.

Since details of the food bank were revealed on Monday, people have been contacting the students union asking how to access the facility.

Ms Walsh said that hygiene product hampers have also been donated to the students union for students in need.

Individuals and businesses have donated products for the bank, and Cork Penny Dinners is liaising with the students union on setting up the facility.

Last week, The Echo revealed that third-level students have been turning to Cork Penny Dinners for food.

Caitríona Twomey, from Cork Penny Dinners, told The Echo that this new college term has seen serious financial hardship among young people. She said the cost of accommodation is contributing significantly to the problem.

Penny Dinners: Cork college students quitting studies due to hunger

