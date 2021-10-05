Cork hotel looking to fill 50 roles ahead of Jazz Festival 

The home of the Jazz is recruiting staff ahead of the busy festival taking place from October 22 to 25.

The Metropole Hotel in Cork has launched a recruitment drive to fill 50 job openings for this year’s Guinness Cork Jazz Festival and beyond.

Two recruitment open days will take place on Tuesday, October 12 and Wednesday, October 13 from 5pm to 7pm at the Metropole Hotel.

The hotel is looking for experienced bar staff, floor staff, cloakroom staff and cleaning attendants. They are asking people to bring along their CVs and references to the open days.

General Manager of the Metropole Hotel Roger Russell said: “We are very excited about the return of this year’s Guinness Cork Jazz Festival and as always the Metropole Hotel will be at the heart of the action. We are looking for team members to join our busy team for the Festival and we are hoping to meet people at the recruitment drive who would be interested in working with us over the festival weekend and beyond.”

The Metropole Hotel in Cork, which is the home of the Guinness Cork Jazz Festival recently launched its 2021 programme.

The hotel’s weekend programme includes over 50 acts over four days from October 22 to 25.

The Metropole Hotel Cork is part of the Trigon Hotels. For further queries contact: careers@trigonhotels.com