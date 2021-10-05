Tue, 05 Oct, 2021 - 12:52

Lotto fever takes over with largest jackpot ever of €19m still up for grabs

Lotto presenter Bláthnaid Treacy pictured ahead of the record-breaking €19.06 million capped Lotto draw. Pic: Mac Innes Photography

Tomorrow night will mark the second draw at which the Lotto jackpot remains capped at an incredible €19,060,800.

Ahead of Wednesday night’s draw, a National Lottery spokesperson urged players to purchase their tickets early to be in with a chance of scooping a life-changing amount.

“Just one more day to go until we find out if this will be the week when the largest Lotto jackpot ever is finally won. Throughout the country, excitement levels have well and truly gone up a notch, particularly since the jackpot was capped and lower prize tiers are now benefiting from the prize boost. 

"For tomorrow night’s €19,060,800 draw, we are estimating that approximately €1 million will flow down to the next prize tier at which there is a winner and this will be in addition to the normal tier prize for this category.” 

As the jackpot is now capped, this means that no additional money will be added to the jackpot prize until it is won. The funds that would normally go to the jackpot will now be distributed to the next lower prize tier at which there are winners.

“The Lotto jackpot has been rolling for close to four months now since Wednesday, June 9, and players all over Ireland are dreaming of taking the highly coveted title of largest Lotto jackpot winner ever. 

"And that’s not the only massive prize up for grabs this week! National Lottery players have the chance to win a second colossal amount with tonight’s EuroMillions jackpot heading towards an estimated €180 million."

Nearly 30c in every €1 spent on all National Lottery games goes back to Good Causes in the areas of sport, youth, health, welfare, education, arts, heritage, and the Irish Language. 

In total, more than €6 billion has been raised for Good Causes since the National Lottery was established 34 years ago. 

In 2020 alone, €254 million was raised for local Good Causes in communities across Ireland.

