Cork singer-songwriter named Cork Person of the Month for October

Cork Singer-Songwriter Jack O’ Rourke has been named October’s Cork Person of the Month for his contributions to music in Ireland over the past several years.

The Cork native first came to prominence through his song ‘Silence’, which became a torch song for the Irish Marriage Equality Referendum.

O’Rourke has since released a debut album entitled Dreamcatcher to widespread critical acclaim, which peaked at Number 5 in the Irish album charts, a number of singles, and a collection of songs entitled Ivory Towers, which led Hot Press to label him as “one of Ireland’s most gifted songwriters” in their review of the mini-album in 2019.

Most recently, Jack has marked his return to the studio with a 2021 single entitled 'Opera on the Top Floor', a song from his upcoming album, Wild Place.

Speaking about the new single, Jack said that it was a catalyst song: “A song whisperer, which opened the floodgates for more songs and an album - it's only right, that it should be the first release. I sat at the piano and the melody that took shape to my words was quite folk based - I could imagine Liam Clancy, Sandy Denny or even Lisa O'Neill singing it. It's a story song and a ballad . . . and I've missed writing ballads.”

Jack was also recently awarded Residency at the Centre Culturel Irlandais in Paris, where he will begin work on a new concept album in 2022.

Outside his career in music composition and performance, Jack is also a teacher of Music at Gaelcholáiste Mhuire, An Mhainistir Thuaidh, on North Monastery Road.

The Cork singer-songwriter now goes forward for possible selection as Cork Person of the Year at the annual Gala Awards Lunch in January.

This is the 28th year of the Cork Person of Year awards scheme which is sponsored by the Irish Examiner The Echo, RTÉ, Southern, AM O’Sullivan PR, Lexus Cork, Tony O’Connell Photographer, Manus O’Callaghan, Cork Crystal, CAVS, Cork City Council and Cork County Council.