Pictures: Poet Derek Mahon celebrated with evening of poetry and music in Kinsale

There was a full house in the Trident Hotel, Kinsale, on Saturday night for a gathering in celebration of one of Ireland's greatest and most-loved poets, who passed away last year.

Derek Mahon, who was born in Belfast, lived in Kinsale for decades and his partner, artist Sarah Iremonger, was among those who attended the event.

After his death it was noted that Mr Mahon's "influence in the Irish poetry community, literary world and society at large, and his legacy, is immense".

President Michael D Higgins said of him, "he shared with his northern peers the capacity to link the classical and the contemporary but he brought also an edge that was unsparing of cruelty and wickedness."

The evening of poetry and song - organised by Words By Water, the Kinsale Literary Festival - featured John Spillane, David Peare, Alannah Hopkin, Matthew Geden, Gerry Wrixon, Katherine Boucher Beug and Joachim Beug.

The audience heard a short biography of the poet and then speakers read selected favourite poems, followed by music from John Spillane. In addition to his own songs, Mr Spillane also set one of Derak Mahon's poems to music.

“Derek passed away in October and was rightly lauded as ‘one of the great poets of his native Ireland and of the English-speaking world’,” Festival chairperson Ruth McDonnell said.

"Now finally, one year on from his sad passing, we have the opportunity to mourn his loss and celebrate his great talent in the town he called home for so many years.”

The audience also heard the poet himself recite one of his most famous poems, in a recording played on the night.

Everything is going to be All Right was widely shared during the early months of the pandemic.

MC for the evening David Peare acknowledged the impact of the pandemic in his opening speech, remarking on the joy of once again being able to gather and share in a communal event.

Best wishes were also sent to organiser Maureen Tierney, who had been the driving force behind the event but was unable to attend on the evening.

